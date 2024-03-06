Joseph Osei-Owusu, the Chairman of the Appointments Committee of Parliament, has suggested to Andrew Egyapa Mercer, the Minister Designate for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, to promote investments in “funeral tourism” if confirmed.

He noted that funerals represent a profitable business opportunity that many often overlook.

During his vetting in Accra on Tuesday, Mr. Osei-Owusu encouraged the minister-designate to capitalize on the funeral industry for optimal benefits.

The Chairman of the Appointments Committee of Parliament emphasized that funerals play a crucial role for sectors including the hospitality industry, which particularly flourishes during weekends.

“Honorable nominee, I am interested in the funeral aspect of tourism, which people appear to downplay. Have you had the opportunity to look at the data of hotels in the Akan enclave, the rate of lodging in the hotels in the Akan enclave? If you ask me, for those of us in the Akan areas, the only time family members contribute to anything, bearing all costs together, is during funerals. So, for me, if we are talking about tourism, I would recommend that you look at funeral tourism and encourage investment in that.”

“…If you go to many of the small communities, the reason many hotels and guest houses have sprung up there is because of funerals. If you take away funerals, there will be no businesses. So, I urge you to look at that. See how you can leverage that to attach other activities to it. I urge you to look at that and encourage more people to invest in it,” he stated.

