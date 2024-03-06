President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says he is proud of his achievements over the last seven years as leader of Ghana.

Nana Akufo-Addo says he has performed well as President from 2017 to date.

Addressing a gathering of the Diplomatic Corps in Peduase, Akufo-Addo highlighted his government’s achievements across various sectors.

“Whether it is in the management of the national economy, in education, healthcare, roads development, railways development, digitalisation, infrastructural development in general, agricultural and industrial transformation, the fight against corruption, the battle against environmental degradation, the response of the Convid-19 pandemic, the record is there for all to see. I can say in all good conscience that I have not betrayed the mandate that the good people of Ghana conferred on me.”

