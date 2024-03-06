President Joe Biden and Donald Trump have swept the state primaries that were held on Super Tuesday, according to projections by CBS – making a White House rematch between them even more likely.

With voting now closed across the US, Biden is believed to have won Democratic nominating contests in 14 states – plus Iowa, where people voted by post.

Meanwhile, Trump is projected to have won 12 Republican contests – further cementing his strong overall lead over Nikki Haley, though Haley has been projected a surprise win in Vermont.

Trump has described it as an “amazing day” and launched an attack on Biden, who has responded in kind and insisted “we will win” the presidency in 2024.

Victorious candidates are being awarded delegates – of which they need a certain number to get their party’s official nod to run for president.

Immigration and the economy were the key issues for Republican voters questioned in CBS exit polls in Virginia and North Carolina.