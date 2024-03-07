President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has paid tribute to the late Deputy Minister for Finance and MP for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah.

Family sources confirmed to Citi News that the 45-year-old MP passed away after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife and six children.

In a statement released on Thursday, President Akufo-Addo expressed deep sadness, saying, “I am deeply saddened by the tragic news of the sudden death of the Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Hon. John Ampontuah Kumah, whose untimely passing has left us all bereft of a bright, energetic light in our midst.”

He recalled his close relationship with Kumah, both during his time as Leader of the Opposition and as President, and praised Kumah’s warmth, humility, and genuine concern for others.

“His unwavering dedication to service, his tireless commitment to the betterment of our nation, and his profound passion for uplifting the lives of the people of Ejisu and Ghana were evident to all who had the privilege of knowing him. He was a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu constituency, which he served with great enthusiasm and devotion as a Member of Parliament,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo also highlighted Kumah’s distinguished service as the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), which led to his promotion to Deputy Minister for Finance. He praised Kumah’s expertise, skill, compassion, and empathy in his role.

“His efforts were instrumental in advancing Government’s economic agenda, and ensuring that the fruits of our progress were equitably shared amongst all segments of society. He was a Ghanaian patriot par excellence,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo extended his deepest condolences to Kumah’s wife, children, family, and the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu constituency and across the nation.

“May God bless him, and allow his soul to rest in perfect peace in His Bosom until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again,” he added.

