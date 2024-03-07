The National Executive Committee of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially endorsed Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Last week, John Mahama submitted his selection for running mate, and the party has now solidly supported his choice for the impending election.

Notably, this marks Professor Opoku-Agyemang’s second consecutive term as the running mate, having previously served in the same capacity during the 2020 election.

Despite speculations surrounding other potential candidates, such as Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff to ex-President Mahama; economist Dr. Nii Moi Thompson; Member of Parliament for Asunafo, Eric Opoku; and retired Police Commissioner, Nathan Kofi Boakye, Mr. Mahama has opted to maintain the former Education Minister.

The NDC leader formally presented his nomination for the running mate to the party’s Council of Elders on February 27, 2024.

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the party’s General Secretary, expressed confidence in the chosen running mate, anticipating that she will bring valuable experience, expertise, and dedication to the campaign, aligning with John Mahama’s vision to “Build Ghana We Want together.”

Kwetey conveyed gratitude to the party’s supporters for their unwavering loyalty and commitment, underscoring the collective journey towards a brighter future for Ghana.

