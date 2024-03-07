Participants of the Citi FM/TV 2024 Heritage Caravan are continuing their exploration of nature and culture as they reach the fifth day of their journey at the Paga Crocodile Pond.

On March 7, the participants had an extraordinary experience of catching a glimpse of live crocodiles and other reptiles. Some of the ‘Caravanites’ even touched and sat on the crocodiles, while others declined due to safety concerns.

The group left the GANASS hotel and headed straight to the Crocodile Pond site. The Paga Crocodile Pond, located in the Upper East Region of Ghana, is a sacred site inhabited by West African crocodiles. Its popularity among tourists has helped maintain the health and population of the crocodiles.

Before leaving, the participants had the opportunity to experience locally made products, including hats, beads, and smocks, showcased at a fair at the GANASS Hotel in Bolga. Some bought some of the products for their personal use.

The day, termed ‘OmniBsic Bank Day’, was packed with activities for the participants. In addition to visiting the Crocodile Pond, they also visited the Burkina Faso Border to learn about the border that links Ghana with its neighbouring country. The Ghana-Burkina Faso boundary, located in the northern part of the country, is 374 miles long.

Afterwards, the ‘Caravanites’ checked into their respective hotels: Modern City Hotel and Mariam Hotel, both in Tamale. They then attended a durbar, dance, and cultural night experience at the Dekpama Palace in Tamale.

On the fourth day of the journey, which coincided with Ghana’s 67th Independence Day, the participants visited the Kintampo Waterfalls in the Bono East Region. The experience of ascending the Canopy Walkway was a mix of excitement and fear.

The ‘Caravanites’ then left the Kintampo Waterfalls for the Favour Restaurant in Tamale, before heading to the GANASS and LaPam Zokour Hotel in Bolgatanga.

So far, the participants have spent five days of their eight-day journey touring various regions, including the Volta Region, Eastern Region, Ashanti Region, Bono East Region, and currently the Upper East Region, immersing themselves in Ghana’s rich culture.

The participants will leave the Modern City Hotel in Tamale on March 8, 2024, to visit the Mole National Park at Larabanga.

About Heritage Caravan

The Heritage Caravan, a flagship initiative of Citi TV and Citi FM, is an annual event held in March as part of the Heritage Month celebrations.

The anticipation for the Caravan’s journey is particularly high among supporters of locally manufactured products.

Sponsors

The Heritage Caravan 2024 is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM and proudly sponsored by the National Lottery Authority, Goil PLC, Hollard Insurance, GB Foods, OmniBsic bank and supported by Assembled in Ghana.

——

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital