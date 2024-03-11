Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader in Parliament, has strongly criticised the Akufo-Addo administration, accusing it of failing to deliver on its commitment to transform Ghana within the first 18 months of taking office.

During a debate on President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on Monday, March 11, Dr. Ato Forson expressed his disappointment with the government. He went on to predict that the current administration would be remembered as the least successful in Ghana’s history.

“Never in the history of Ghana was a government so hyped up, with massive goodwill and huge fiscal space enough to transform our country as this Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government. Yet, this government and the NPP have gone down as the worst-performing government in the history of Ghana!

“Mr Speaker, I can say without any doubt that President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia who promised to transform Ghana within 18 months have been a monumental failure. They promised heaven but delivered hell! Mr Speaker, deep down in the hearts of members of the NPP, including my colleagues on the opposite side, they accept that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government has been an unmitigated disaster!”

He chastised the government for the chaos it has caused, emphasizing that the nation’s economic situation is starkly different from the rosy image portrayed by the President during the SONA.

“Each time President Akufo-Addo gets the opportunity to tell the people of Ghana about how he and his government got us into this mess, he chooses to bury his head in the sand, like the proverbial ostrich. President Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Bawumia pretend not to see the mess that they have created. They still live in a bubble of denial over the true state of Ghana today.

“Hon. Speaker, Parliament remains a House of record, and the record must reflect nothing but the true state of our nation. Our reality today stands in sharp contrast with the glossy picture the President depicted to the people of Ghana.”

——–

