President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revoked the appointment of Madam Victoria Adu as Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Birim Central Municipal Assembly.

She has been instructed to hand over her duties to the Regional Minister who will exercise oversight responsibility of the Municipal Assembly until a successor is appointed and confirmed as the new MCE.

A letter from the Minister of State O.B Amoah signed on behalf of the President conveyed gratitude for Madam Adu’s contributions during her tenure and outlined the transition process.

“I wish to inform you that, in accordance with Article 243 (3) (b) of the Constitution and Section 20 (3) (b) of the Local Governance Act 2016 (Act 936), His Excellency the President of the Republic has revoked your appointment as Municipal Chief Executive.

“Consequently, you are to hand over your duties to the Hon. Regional Minister who will exercise oversight responsibility of the Municipal Assembly until the confirmation of a new Municipal Chief Executive. By a copy of this letter, the Hon. Regional Minister is requested to take oversight responsibility of the Municipal Assembly pending confirmation of a new Municipal Chief Executive.”

