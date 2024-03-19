Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central, has weighed in on the ongoing debate surrounding President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s decision not to receive the Anti-Gay Bill, asserting that the President would not face any legal repercussions should he choose to receive it.

This statement comes amidst heightened discussion following the Presidency’s recent directive to Parliament to withhold sending the bill to the President, citing ongoing legal challenges against its approval before the Supreme Court.

Speaking in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News, Mr Ayariga contended that the President’s directive to Parliament was outside his jurisdiction.

He emphasized that it was within Parliament’s purview to assess the legal matters before the Supreme Court and make an informed decision regarding the transmission of the bill to the President.

Mr. Ayariga proposed an alternative approach, suggesting that the President could have received the bill and subsequently communicated to Parliament his reasons for withholding assent, thus maintaining transparency and adherence to constitutional processes.

“He is not the one to tell parliament that does not bring it to me. Parliament is the one to assess whether or not there is a suit in the Supreme Court that restrains it from transmitting the bill to the president for his assent. If they decide to defy the Supreme Court, it is parliament that will suffer the legal consequences. The president does not suffer any legal consequence in just receiving a transmission of the bill by parliament.”

“He can receive it and he can still write to parliament saying that I have received your bill and I see it is the bill in respect of which there is an application in the Supreme Court seeking to injunct me from giving my assent and given the position of the law, I am going to act in this way or that other way. That is what the president should do,” he stated.