Several communities in the Ashanti Region have been plunged into darkness due to an unfortunate act of vandalism targeting the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

Unknown perpetrators tampered with the high-tension towers, causing at least eight of them to collapse, and disrupt power supply in the affected areas.

The affected high-tension line, running from Anwomaso BSP to Akyawkrom Substation in Ejisu, has impacted communities such as Bekwai, Awiankwanta, Kumawu, Antoakrom, Manso Nkwanta, Jacobu Samfo-Aduam, Ejisu, Onwe, Besease, Asotwe, Abankro, Baworo, and surrounding regions.

ECG, in a statement on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, assured affected customers that their dedicated engineers are working tirelessly to resolve the issue and restore the power supply.

The company expressed sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused to its valued customers and emphasized its commitment to swiftly addressing the situation.

Find below the statement by ECG