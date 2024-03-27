As part of its contribution towards the health needs of the country, Barry Callebaut, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of high-quality cocoa and chocolate products, has supported the ‘Heal Komfo Anokye Project’ with an amount of GHS100,000.

Officials of the company paid a visit to the Manhyia palace to offer their support to the initiative led by the Asantehene to give a facelift to the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The ‘Heal Komfo Anokye Project’ seeks to raise US$10 million in a public fundraising drive to renovate the 70-year-old in-patient wards at the Hospital.

KATH is the major referral health facility in the Ashanti region, serving the health needs of patients in 12 out of the country’s 16 regions.

The Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital with its current bed capacity of 1,200 was built in 1954. It is the second-largest referral hospital in Ghana and one of the most important hospitals in the West African sub-region.

The facility has not been refurbished for many years, with portions of the building developing defects, including the ceilings, tiling and general ward environment.

It currently faces a series of challenges that have compelled the Asantehene to lead a campaign to raise funds to help give it a facelift.

To support the initiative by the respected Ashanti traditional leader, Barry Callebaut presented a cheque of One Hundred Thousand Ghana cedis (GHS100, 000) to the Asantehene and his elders.

The Managing Director of Barry Callebaut Ghana, Mr Krishna Pillai, during the presentation, said, “This laudable initiative of the king aligns with the mission of Barry Callebaut of supporting the health needs of our cocoa farming communities.”

Mr Pillai emphasized the company’s continuous contribution towards education and WASH programmes in cocoa-growing areas.

Mr Krishna Pillai lauded the King for having the health needs of Ghanaians at heart and championing such a worthy initiative. He appealed to other Organizations to rise to the occasion and donate towards the project.

Barry Callebaut started operating its cocoa factory in Ghana in 2001 and acquired Nyonkopa Cocoa Buying Limited in 2015 as its subsidiary. Through its subsidiary, Barry Callebaut runs a sustainability programme in Ghana which aims to improve the livelihoods of cocoa farmers and their communities.

The programme focuses on the promotion of sustainable, entrepreneurial farming, increasing productivity, and supporting community development, which leads to the protection of nature and the well-being of children.

The Asanetehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, in his response to the gesture, expressed concern for the development of the cocoa production industry in the country amid today’s challenges.

He appreciated Barry Callebaut for the confidence expressed in the Ghanaian economy by being the first private company to invest in cocoa transformation in Ghana.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II also entreated the private sector players in the cocoa sector to work together to put in measures aimed at improving the resilience of the cocoa trees against climate change and improving farm productivity.