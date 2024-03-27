The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has asked the government to pay monies owed to the council as soon as possible.

According to WAEC, paying examiners, invigilators, and supervisors on time for their work on the 2023 exams is important.

During a press conference about the 2024 school exams, WAEC’s Director of Finance, Cornelius Azumah, called on the government to deal with this issue as soon as possible.

He stressed that settling these payments quickly is key to meeting WAEC’s responsibilities and making sure future exams run smoothly.

“In 2022, we have to use some fees received for the 2023 examination to pay supervisors and regulators for 2022. We’ve been following up on that and the promise that they’ll release funds to us soon so that we can pay the supervisors and regulators for 2023 and get them ready for the 2024 examination.”

“So so far, we have taken some funds from them. We still have some funds about GH¢9.9m for 2022. And for 2023, for the main examination, we have roughly about GH¢40,000,000. And then for the test of practical, we still have about GH¢7,400,000 to receive so that we can pay the stakeholders fully,” he stated

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital