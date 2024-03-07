Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah has been reported dead.

Sources close to the family confirmed to Citi News that the 45-year-old MP reportedly died after a short illness.

He left behind a wife and six children.

John Ampontuah Kumah, popularly called Lawyer John Kumah, in Ejisu, in the Ashanti Region of Ghana, was commonly described by his constituents as a man of integrity with a focus on job creation and inspires hope for the future in both young and old.

He was the founding Managing Director of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction firm with footprint construction projects all over Ghana.

Upon becoming a lawyer, he founded the Aduaprokye Chambers and was the Managing Partner of the law firm, until the President appointed him as CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) in 2017.

At the helm of NEIP, he oversaw the training of 45,000 start-ups in three years, under the Presidential Business Support Programme, and supported 10,000 beneficiaries, leading to the creation of numerous jobs for the youth all over the country.

He has over 17 years of continuous working and leadership experience which exhibits his creativity, innovation and resourcefulness in creating jobs, promoting entrepreneurship, and supporting youth development.

He was adjudged the most Efficient, Prominent Government Appointee in 2018 and was listed among President Akufo Addo’s top 20 Most Humble and Respectful Appointees in 2019.

As a loyal member of the NPP, he worked for the party from the grassroots since 1992. He was the founding father of the Young Patriots, a youth political activist and pressure group of NPP.

He was a member of the Communication Team of the NPP.

In fulfilment of promises made to his constituents in Ejisu, he successfully solicited and secured substantial funding to execute several infrastructure and job creation projects in the constituency.