In a mesmerizing display of musical prowess and unity, the DynamiC Choir under the leadership of Micheal Nii Lamptey orchestrated an extraordinary night at their annual ‘He Lives concert’ held at the National Theater, transcending boundaries of culture and denomination.

Clad in vibrant red dresses by the female section and ash trousers and shirts with red pocket squares by the males the choir was sharply “dripped”, the choir members exuded a spirit-filled presence, captivating the audience with their harmonious melodies.

Led by the enchanting vocals of the female soloists such as Ama Samma Sam who even gave a rap performance getting the audience hyped and the dashing presence of the male singers, accompanied by a diverse ensemble of instrumentalists, including keyboards, an electric guitar, and a horn section, the Dynamic Choir’s performance soared to new heights. Under the masterful direction of MC Caleb Kudah from Citi TV, the stage pulsated with energy and reverence.

Notable dignitaries, including Korkui Serlomey Hansen and esteemed Doctors of Music Dr. Adaquaye and Dr. Amakye, graced the event with their presence, underscoring the significance of this musical extravaganza.

Amidst the jubilant celebration, a solemn moment of reflection emerged as the Dynamic Choir paid tribute to a departed member. In a touching display of unity, a minute of silence was observed, honouring their colleague’s memory.

Rev. Kofi Chissah delivered a poignant sermonette, emphasizing the enduring message of Jesus Christ, a beacon of constancy in a world of change. As the DynamiC Choir celebrated members with a decade or more of service, their diverse backgrounds and unwavering commitment showcased the power of unity through music.

From jubilant alleluias to intricate pieces by G.F. Handel and John Sebastian Bach, each performance by the DYnamiC Choir resonated with the audience, eliciting joy and reverence. Their repertoire included “Asafo Yehowa Sore”, “The Trumpet Shall Sound”, “I Can Tell The World” which was an acapella and “Nyame Tumi” just to name a few.

As the highlife rhythms beckoned, the stage erupted with youthful exuberance, a testament to the vibrant spirit of the Ghanaian Christian community.

In the symphony of voices and instruments, unity prevailed, transcending differences and celebrating diversity. With exceptional performances and impassioned dancers, the night was a testament to the transformative power of music and communal harmony.

