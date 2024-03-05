Facebook and Instagram have gone down in what appears to be a massive outage of parent company Meta’s platforms.

People trying to log onto the websites and apps were finding error messages and were unable to refresh their feeds as normal.

Tracking website Downdetector indicated more than 300,000 reports of outages for Facebook, while there were more than 20,000 reports for Instagram.

Multiple countries around the world are affected.

Meta has been approached for comment. Its own status page it suggest the products are working as expected.

