Professor Peter Twumasi has been relieved of his duties as the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

In his place, Mr. Dodzie Numekevor has been appointed as the Acting Director General of the Authority.

The appointment of Dodzie Numekevor was formalized by Secretary to President Nana Bediatuo Asante on February 26, 2024, with a stipulation that he must accept the appointment within 14 days.

Prof. Twumasi assumed the role of Director General on December 10, 2019, succeeding Robert Sarfo Mensah, who resigned amidst allegations stemming from the ‘number 12’ exposé by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger Eye PI.

Throughout his tenure, Prof. Twumasi has been under scrutiny for his management of Ghana’s various stadiums, prompting longstanding calls from football fans for his removal.

Recently, Prof. Twumasi’s political aspirations faced a setback when he failed to secure the nomination to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a parliamentary candidate in the 2024 Parliamentary Elections, garnering only 7 votes in the Ahafo Ano South West constituency.