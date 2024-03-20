The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has accused the owners of the renowned event centre, Fantasy Dome, of engaging in illegal meter connection.

According to the ECG, Fantasy Dome has been bypassing its meter and unlawfully connecting to the public network.

In a notice dated Wednesday, March 20, 2024, the ECG requested the owners of Fantasy Dome to rectify their power service connection within 48 hours from the issuance of the notice.

The notice warned that failure to comply could result in the ECG instituting criminal proceedings against Fantasy Dome at its discretion.

“You are requested, in your own interest, to report within 48 hours from the date of this notice to (CSD) REVENUE PROTECTION NATIONAL TASKFORCE at ECG PROJECT OFFICE BEHIND THE VIP TRANSPORT YARD (CIRCLE), preferably between the hours of 8.00 AM and 5.00 PM to regularize your power service connection. You may bring along any relevant ECG document. ECG reserves the right to institute criminal proceedings against you at its own convenience.”

Over the weekend, Fantasy Dome was demolished, sparking controversy.

Leslie Quaynor, the Chief Executive Officer of Fantasy Dome, alleged in an interview with Sammy Flex that the Ghana Trade Fair Company, with the assistance of some National Security operatives, carried out the demolition exercise.

