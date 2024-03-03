Fidelity Bank Ghana, the nation’s largest privately-owned bank, has successfully constructed a mechanized borehole for the Police Public Safety Training School (PPSTS) at Pwalugu in the Upper East Region, providing a sustainable and reliable source of clean water for the officers and the entire community.

For more than a decade, the PPSTS has grappled with water scarcity, impacting the daily lives of its personnel and hindering operational efficiency. Previous attempts by various organizations to secure water for the station proved unsuccessful, with engineers unable to locate a viable water source in the community.

However, Fidelity Bank’s Retail team, through a dedicated team of engineers conducted a thorough assessment, going above and beyond to ensure a successful outcome. After extensive work and investment, a water source was identified beyond the immediate vicinity of the school, enabling the construction of a mechanized borehole that guarantees water availability throughout the year, even during the dry season.

Chief Superintendent Dr. Wilson Aniagyei, Officer Commanding of the Training School, expressed his sincere gratitude to Fidelity Bank for this impactful intervention, acknowledging the positive impact it will have on the lives of the officers and the community. “We are immensely grateful to Fidelity Bank for their intervention. Water scarcity had been a significant challenge for years. This project has not only solved that problem but also improved our training environment with the kitchen renovation and equipment donation. We are incredibly appreciative of Fidelity Bank’s commitment to supporting our community,” he said.

Harold Ansa, Head of Personal Banking at Fidelity Bank, commended the Retail team for their dedication and commitment to community development, noting the significant positive impact of the initiative on PPSTS and the surrounding community. “At Fidelity Bank, we believe in fostering a positive impact on the communities we serve. We are proud to have addressed the water scarcity issue at the Pwalugu Training School and played a part in improving the learning and living conditions for the future generation of police officers,” he said.

Before the borehole project, the station relied on costly water tanker deliveries, spending approximately GHS 350 per tanker and facing irregular deliveries. The scarcity of water forced personnel to resort to using sachet water for basic hygiene needs. Fidelity Bank’s intervention not only provides a sustainable water solution but also alleviates financial burdens and improves the overall well-being of the station’s personnel.

In addition to the borehole project, Fidelity Bank embarked on a comprehensive renovation project at the PPSTS, upgrading the kitchen facilities and providing essential equipment, including cookers, gas cylinders, dining tables, and benches. These enhancements will improve the working and living conditions of the station’s personnel, fostering a conducive environment for productivity and well-being.

This initiative aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 6, which emphasizes the importance of clean water and sanitation for all. By addressing water scarcity at the PPSTS, Fidelity Bank contributes to the achievement of this global goal and demonstrates its commitment to social responsibility and environmental stewardship.