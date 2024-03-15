As part of this year’s International Women’s Day celebration, the Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM) made a donation to the Adabraka Polyclinic on Friday, March 8, 2024.

A delegation from the Bank, led by the Deputy Chief Executive Officer responsible for Finance and Administration, Mrs. Nana Akyaa Obeng-Adiyiah, donated a variety of items including detergents, mop brooms and brushes, bedsheets, and provisions worth GHC20,000, along with a cash amount of GHC 12,000.

The items donated to the female ward of the hospital form part of the bank’s corporate social investment drive to invest in the community it operates within and for human capital development within those communities.

Presenting the items, Mrs. Nana Akyaa Obeng-Adiyiah stated that the essence of the donation is to give back to the communities in which the Bank operates and indicated the donation was specifically to support the female ward because of the International Women’s Day celebration.

According to Nana Akyaa, “These items will go a long way to help the hospital take good care of the many people who are on admission, especially women who are vulnerable in society.”

Receiving the items, the Medical Superintendent Officer and Senior Staff of the Polyclinic, Dr. Abdul Razark Quao, on behalf of the management of the Polyclinic, expressed sincere gratitude to the Bank for the donation and further appealed for support from the Bank in the construction of a maternity theatre.

He stated, “The Polyclinic is currently constructing a maternity theatre to help reduce the maternal mortality rate in the Adabraka area. We will be grateful to get some support from the Bank to ensure we get through with this project, which will save a lot of lives.”

GEXIM has over the years made a great contribution to the health sector by supporting several health facilities, with the most recent being a donation to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital during the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, the Bank has provided funding for several pharmaceutical companies in a bid to contribute to the development of the country’s health sector.

