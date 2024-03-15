Belpak, a sponsor of the 2024 Heritage Caravan, has expressed satisfaction with its experience and pledged to participate in the next edition.

The recently concluded eight-day adventure, organized by Citi FM/Citi TV, saw over 200 participants travelling across 14 Ghanaian regions.

During a panel discussion on the Citi Breakfast Show, Sheila Kattah, the Marketing and Event Manager of Bel Pak, shared her enthusiasm for the journey, describing it as a mix of work and fun.

While Tamale emerged as a personal favourite, Mrs Kattah emphasized the camaraderie and positive experiences shared with fellow “Caravanites” onboard the bus.

In response to whether the company is willing to join the next edition of the Caravan, Mrs Kattah stated ‘definitely’, underscoring their excitement about the journey.

She expressed how the journey has positively impacted customer satisfaction and brought in new customers.

Mrs Kattah also extended her appreciation to the management of Citi FM/Citi TV for organizing a thrilling and memorable experience.

————

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x