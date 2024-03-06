The excited participants of Citi FM/Citi TV’s 2024 Heritage Caravan, fondly known as ‘Caravanites’, had an enriching encounter with nature at the Kintampo Waterfalls in the Bono East Region.

The experience of ascending the Canopy Walkway was a mix of thrill and fear for the ‘Caravanites’. Emotions ran high as some called for help, while others expressed their exhilaration.

The majestic Kintampo Waterfalls, the highest in Ghana, offered the ‘Caravanites’ a memorable atmosphere as they admired the natural beauty and captured the moments in photographs.

On the fourth day of the tour, dubbed ‘Citi Day’, the ‘Caravanites’ will leave the Kintampo Waterfalls for Favour Restaurant in Tamale, before heading to GANASS and LaPam Zokour Hotel in Bolgatanga. A delightful dinner at the GANASS Hotel is planned for the evening.

Their visit to the Kintampo Waterfalls and Eusbett Hotel coincides with Ghana’s 67th Independence Day Anniversary, which is underway in Koforidua, in the Eastern Region.

On the third day of their journey, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the ‘Caravanites’ had the opportunity to admire the exquisite gold ornaments on display at the prestigious Manhyia Palace Museum in the Ashanti Region.

So far, the ‘Caravanites’ have spent four days of their eight-day expedition touring various regions including the Volta Region, Eastern Region, Ashanti Region, and currently, the Bono Region, immersing themselves in the rich culture of Ghana.

Their next stop, on day 5, Thursday, March 7, 2024, will be the Crocodile Pond at Paga in the Upper East Region.

On February 26, Citi FM/Citi TV signed a partnership agreement with Nissan and Toyota to use locally assembled vehicles from these renowned automobile giants for the 2024 Heritage Caravan, scheduled from March 3 to March 10, 2024.

The Heritage Caravan 2024 is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM and proudly sponsored by the National Lottery Authority, Goil PLC, Hollard Insurance, GB Foods, Omni Bsic and supported by Assembled in Ghana.

Check out the itinerary since the tour begun below

Sunday 3rd March, 2024.

GHANA TOURISM AUTHORITY DAY

DAY 1

ACCRA to VOLTA REGION

(VOLTA SERENE HOTEL)

Meeting Point – Citi TV Premises, Owula Hansen Lane, Tesano – Accra at 5:30am to 7:00am

Kenkey and Waakye Party/ Breakfast – 7:00am – 8:00am

Depart Accra to Agotime Kpetoe – Volta Region – 8:30am (185km : 4hrs. 15mins)

Arrive at Agotime Kpetoe – 1:00pm

Kente Durbar and Volta Food Bazaar (taste of Totokpakpa)

Depart Agotime Kpetoe to Volta Serene Hotel, Ho – 3:00pm (29km : 50mins)

Arrival at Volta Serene Volta and Check-in Patrons into their various rooms – 4:00pm to

5:00pm

Dinner at Volta Serene Hotel with Nkyinkyim Band – 7:00pm – 9:00pm

Monday, 4th March, 2024

DAY 2

VOLTA TO EASTERN REGION

(ROCK CITY HOTEL)

BELPAK & BEVERAGES DAY

Breakfast at Volta Serene Hotel – 6:30am to 8:30am

Depart Volta Serene Hotel for Rock City Hotel, Eastern Region – 8:30am (239km : 5hrs.15mins)

Stop-Over at the Residency of the Eastern Regional Minsiter for Lunch – The Eastern Food Experience with The Legon Palmwine Band – 12:30pm

Depart The Residency of the Eastern Regional Minister, Koforidua for Rock City Hotel – 3:45pm (97km: 2hrs. 15mins)

Arrive at the Rock City Hotel, Abetifi – 6:00pm

Check-in Patrons into their various rooms – 6:00pm to 7:30pm

Dinner in the Garden – Rock City Hotel, Abetifi – 7:30pm – 9:00pm

Night Club Experience with DJ Mingle – 9:00pm to TDB

Tuesday, 5th March, 2024

DAY 3

EASTERN TO BONO REGION

(EUSBETT HOTEL)

GB FOODS DAY

Breakfast at Rock City Hotel – 6:30am to 7:30am

Depart Rock City Hotel to Sunyani – Eusbett Hotel – 7:30am (244km)

Rock City Hotel to Manhyia Palace Museum – 7:30am (112km : 2hrs. 40mins)

Arrive at Manhyia Palace Museum – 10:00am

Depart Manhyia Museum to Ahafo Region – 12:00pm (100km : 2hrs. 17mins)

Lunch in Transit – 2:30pm

Depart Ahafo to Eusbett Hotel – 5:00pm (51km: 1hr. 15mins)

Arrive at the Eusbett Hotel – 6:30pm

Check-in Patrons into their various rooms – 6:30pm to 7:00pm

Dinner and Live Band by the poolside at Eusbett Hotel, Sunyani – 7:30pm – 10:00pm

Wednesday, 6th March, 2024

DAY 4

BONO TO UPPER EAST REGION

(GANASS HOTEL)

CITI DAY

Early Breakfast at Eusbett Hotel – 5:00am to 7:00am

Depart Eusbett Hotel to GANASS Hotel, Bolgatanga – 7:00am (478km : 8hrs. 30mins)

Eusbett Hotel to Kintampo Waterfalls – 10:20am (129km : 2hrs. 55mins)

Time at Kintampo Waterfalls for Canopy Walk and Waterfall experience – 10:20am to 12:00pm

Depart Kintampo Waterfalls to Favour Restaurant, Tamale – 12:00pm (193km : 3hrs. 20mins)

Stop Over at Favour Restaurant, Tamale for Lunch – 3:20pm

Depart Favour Restaurant to GANASS & LaPam Zokour Hotel, Bolga – 4:15pm (164km : 3hrs. 0mins)

Arrive GANASS & LaPam Zokour Hotels, Bolga – 7:20pm

Check-in Patrons into their various hotels and rooms – 7:20pm to 8:00pm

Dinner at GANASS Hotel for all participants at 8:00 to 10:00pm

Thursday, 7th March, 2024

DAY 5

UPPER EAST TO NORTHERN REGION

(MODERN CITY HOTEL)

OMNIBSIC BANK DAY

Breakfast at GANASS Hotel – 6:30am – 8:00am

Depart GANASS to Paga Crocodile Pond – 8:00am (44km : 1hr)

Arrive at Paga Crocodile Pond – 9:00am

Depart Paga Crocodile Pond to Ghana-Bukina Faso Border – 10:00am (1km)

Depart Paga Crocodile to Modern City Hotel, Tamale – 12:00pm (199km : 3hrs. 45mins)

Arrive at Modern City and Mariam Hotels

Check-in Patrons into their various hotesl/rooms – 4:00pm to 5:00pm

Dinner at Modern City Hotel – 5:30pm to 6:30pm

Depart Modern City Hotel to Dekpama Palace, Tamale – 7:00pm (5.1km : 15mins)

Arrive at Dakpema Palace for a Durbar, Dance and Cultural Night Experience, Tamale – 7:00pm

Depart Dakpema to Moden City & Mariam Hotels – 10:00pm (5.1km :15mins

Friday, 8th March, 2024

DAY 6

NORTHERN TO ASHANTI REGION

(NODA HOTEL)

HOLLARD DAY

Packed Breakfast at Modern City Hotel, Tamale – 5:00am – 6:30am

Depart Modern City Hotel to Mole National Park – 6:30am (150km : 2hrs. 25mins)

Arrive at Mole National Park, Larabanga – 9:00am

Safari Tour at the Park – 9:00am to 11:30am

Depart Mole National Park to Noda Hotel, Kumasi Ejisu – 11:50am (427km : 7hrs. 25mins)

Lunch in Transit – 1:00pm

Arrive at Noda Hotel and check-in Patrons into their various rooms – 8:00pm

Dinner & Pool Party Night with DJ Mingle – 9:00pm – 11:00pm

Saturday, 9th March, 2024

DAY 7

ASHANTI TO WESTERN REGION

(MAAHA HOTEL)

NATIONAL LOTTERIES AUTHORITY

Packed Breakfast at NODA Hotel, Ejisu – 5:00am – 6:30am

Depart NODA Hotel, Ejisu to Maaha Beach Resort Hotel, Atuabo – 6:30am (303km : 7hrs.

20mins)

Stop-Over at the Kanex Hotel, Dunkwa-on-offin (Pick Up Lunch) – 10:00am (107km : 2hrs.

30mins)

Depart Kanex Hotel for Maaha Beach Resort – 11:00am – (203km : 5hrs. 00mins)

Arrive at Maaha Beach Resort – 4:50pm

Check-in Patrons into their various rooms – 6:00pm to 7:00pm

Formal Dinner & Live Band by Sankofa Band – 8:00pm to 11:30pm

Sunday, 10th March, 2024

DAY 8

WESTERN TO ACCRA REGION

(FINAL DESTINATION)

GOIL DAY

Breakfast at Maaha Beach Resort, Elonyi – Western Region – 6:30am to 8:00am

Depart Maaha Beach Resort for Sekondi at 8:30am (104KM: 2hrs. 40mins)

Arrive at Sekondi – (11:30am)

Depart Sekondi to Elmina Castle at 1:30pm (64km: 1hr. 30min)

Arrive at Elmina Castle at 2:30pm

Depart Elmina Castle to our final destination Citi TV – 4:30pm (153km: 3hr. 13min)

Arrive at our final destination – Citi TV, Tesano Accra – 7:30pm

About Heritage Caravan

The Heritage Caravan, a flagship initiative of Citi TV and Citi FM, is an annual event held in March as part of the Heritage Month celebrations.

The anticipation for the Caravan’s journey is particularly high among supporters of locally manufactured products.

——-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital