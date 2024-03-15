The Director of Elections and IT for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, has stated that the current internet disruptions underscore the need to recruit quality human resources to manage activities at the Electoral Commission in the upcoming December elections.

Mobile Network Operations have been disrupted since Thursday, March 14, due to cuts in undersea fibre optic cables, which serve as crucial conduits for internet connectivity in the country.

The outages have left many Ghanaians without internet connections.

Omane Boamah stated in a Facebook post that it is difficult to rule out a possible cyberattack at the moment until proven otherwise.

He is also calling on “the government of Ghana, together with local and international stakeholders” to provide “accurate and verifiable information about the cause(s) and causal associations that led to this data disruption because citizens deserve to know.”

Below is Omane Boamah’s full post.

Arising from the major disruption of data services yesterday, which I cannot rule out cyberattack until proven otherwise, many have expressed genuine concerns about the upcoming December 07, 2024 elections.

Your concerns are genuine and germane! But don’t panic!!!

This disruptive development is part of the reason we keep emphasising the need to recruit quality human resource for the activities lined up before, during, and after voting until Mrs. Jean Mensah declares HE John Dramani Mahama President.

I urge you to concentrate on what lies within your control instead of thinking IT is the one and only solution to electoral problems.

Let’s continue to work on human resource mobilisation and training across the country.

And I’ll add, leave the rest to us…

The government of Ghana, together with local and international stakeholders must also provide accurate and verifiable information about the cause(s) and causal associations that led to this data disruption because citizens deserve to know.

#OrganiseDontAgonise

#24-hourEconomy

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital