Minister of Finance, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has disclosed that Ghana’s agriculture sector expanded by 4.5 percent for the year 2023.

The minister in the ‘2024 1st Monthly Press Briefing on the Economy’ added that the livestock, crops, and fishing subsectors also expanded by 6.5, 4.8, and 4.1 percent respectively.

"Agriculture sector which expanded by 4.5% supported by expansion in the Livestock subsector (6.5%), Crops subsector (4.8%) and Fishing subsector (4.1%); and

“Industry sector which rather contracted by 1.2% in 2023 driven mainly by negative growth recorded in the Electricity (10.9%) and Construction (9.9%) subsectors. The contraction in the industry sector occurred in the first three quarters of 2023. The 4th Quarter, however, showed a recovery of 1.6% growth, signalling a rebound.”

Ghana’s agriculture sector had been seeing negative growth over the years until 2023.

