The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has explained that the government will soon grant satellite internet firm, Starlink, an operational license amidst the ongoing internet disruption challenges.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) in December 2023 issued a stern warning against the use and sale of Starlink internet services in Ghana, declaring its operations illegal.

But the Minister addressing journalists in Accra on Monday explained that the NCA previously lacked a licensing framework for satellite operators intending to provide direct retail service to customers, as envisioned by Starlink.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful noted that the authority has now established the necessary framework for licensing such entities to operate in Ghana.

“The NCA had to look at what had been done in other jurisdictions and come up with a framework that would enable them to work with Starlink and not just Starlink, but others to also utilize their services here. They finished that exercise. They benchmarked other countries in which, we call them the low earth orbit satellite operators are currently operating.”

“And so they are ready to start licensing entities like that to start operating in this country. And so that’s why I said that very soon. And they’ve already started engaging them to see when and how they can also access our market,” she stated.

