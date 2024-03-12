Four individuals have lost their lives and three others sustained injuries from lightning strikes in the town of Mogincual, Nampula province in Mozambique.

The nation braces for Storm Filipo, with the southern and central provinces on alert for severe thunderstorms. Filipo has made landfall and may intensify into a severe tropical storm before dissipating at sea.

Increased rainfall has already been recorded and there are fears of mudslides. Boats and vessels are being warned by Mozambique’s National Institute of Meteorology (Inam) to take precautions.

Natural disasters are common in Mozambique, particularly during the rainy and cyclone season which runs between October and April.

