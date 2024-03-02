Citi FM/Citi TV’s General Manager, Bernard Avle was left beaming with infectious smiles after renowned poet, Nana Asaase delivered one of his refined and authentic Ghanaian poems at the launch of Heritage Month.

Born Philip Boakye Dua Oyinka, Nana Asaase is known for mesmerising his audience with philosophically refined poems at events.

The launch which took place on Friday, March 1 at the plush premises of Citi TV in Tesano, had the Chief Executive Office of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Akwasi Agyeman and the Managing Director of Citi FM/Citi TV, Samuel Attah-Mensah also in attendance.

Staff of the media house dressed in traditional costumes to represent tribes in various parts of the country.

One of the moments that characterized the well-organised event was how the celebrated poet invoked an unceasing and infectious smile on Bernard Avle with his refined and authentic Ghanaian folk poem.

Clad in resplendent ‘Fugu’ that whispered Ghana’s rich cultural heritage, Nana Asaase exuded an aura of quiet confidence.

As his poem flowed, a transformation unfolded on Bernard Avle’s face. Initially composed, a hint of a smile tugged at the corner of the ace broadcaster’s lips.

Nana Asaase’s words, imbued with Ghana’s essence, resonated with Bernard Avle to his core.

The popular poet and writer’s poem reached its crescendo, leaving a profound silence in its wake. The entire premises of Citi TV erupted in applause. Bernard Avle looked on in astonishment.

It was a dazzling display of Ghanaian poetry.

Heritage Month is a celebration of the many stories, traditions, and legacies that enrich and represent Ghana.

Watch the video below