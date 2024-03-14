Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has voiced significant concerns regarding the National Cathedral’s construction.

He believes the funds allocated to the National Cathedral could have been better spent on establishing sophisticated hospitals across the nation.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe openly criticized President Akufo-Addo for directing state funds into the project amidst the country’s struggle with debt.

“In the last interview, I said it’s unfortunate that state resources have been wasted on this. It’s a waste, nothing else. This is a nation in debt, this is a nation where the ordinary person’s take-home pay is less than a dollar and you talk about a National Cathedral. I can’t understand it. You have promised people that you are going to build a cathedral, that is how the news came out initially.

“To honour God on certain promises you have made to him, but it turned out to be a different story. By the time we realised, state money was being pumped into it. Look at the amount of money that has been pumped into it.

“That can build a very complex two hospitals anywhere in the country. What is even more ridiculous is that throughout history, what I have read, I have not come across a cathedral built even within ten years. What exactly does the President want to tell us? I don’t understand,” he said on Joy News.

The government has faced intense scrutiny over the cathedral, especially after its inability to inaugurate the project on March 4, breaking the earlier commitment made.

