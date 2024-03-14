The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa has tasked the Ghana Police Service to enforce electoral laws, emphasizing that offenders including EC staff, should be penalised.

During a press briefing held jointly with the Police on Thursday, March 14, 2024, the EC Chairperson underscored the importance of addressing electoral violations impartially.

“We also count on you in the lead-up to the 2024 elections, to ensure the quick prosecution of election offenders. We see them whether during the registration exhibition or throughout the process. And sometimes our staff violate the laws that seek to govern us and we will be counting on your support,” she appealed.

The Chairperson also called on the police to uphold public order throughout the electoral process and to safeguard EC assets.

“We believe you will help us maintain law and order, you will help to prevent illegal persons from enrolling on our register and by that, I’m referring to minors and foreigners. During the exhibition, we know that you will help us by ensuring that the lives of our staff and properties are maintained.

During the elections as well, we are confident that you will ensure peace, stability, law and order in all the polling stations and collation centres around the country. And ensure that our materials are protected, I mean our ballot boxes and papers, equipment and the lives of our staff, and the citizenry are protected.”

Furthermore, she expressed the Commission’s commitment to creating an open and inclusive electoral process.

“As a Commission, I use this opportunity to pledge our commitment that all our processes are accessible, inclusive, and transparent,” Jean Mensa affirmed.

The Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, expressed the Police Service’s preparedness to adapt its election security strategies.

Dr. Akuffo Dampare voiced opposition to the formation of security task forces shortly before the elections and discussed collaboration with the EC for a peaceful and successful election in 2024.

