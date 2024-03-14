The National Communications Authority (NCA) says it is working with stakeholders to ensure the restoration of mobile network services across the country.

The Authority had previously alerted the public about multiple undersea cable disruptions that had adversely impacted mobile and fixed data services nationwide.

These disruptions, which affected several undersea cables responsible for carrying international traffic, occurred in Senegal and Cote d’Ivoire, with additional disruptions in Portugal. This has resulted in a significant degradation of data services across the country.

The NCA also noted that the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) had redundancies on other cables and were working around the clock to restore full services.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News on Thursday, Kofi Ntim Yeboah-Kordieh, a Manager at the Regulatory Administrations Division of the NCA, stated that the Authority had engaged all submarine providers who were investigating the situation and attempting to reroute to ensure service restoration.

Although he could not provide a specific timeline for when the problem would be resolved, he expressed optimism that services would be restored soon.

“The submarine cables that bring the mobile networks connectivity have been impacted. So we have all our IT submarine cables down. There is some cuts between Cote D’Ivoire and Senegal. It affected all of them so we are not getting service.

“Some of them are trying to reroute through different countries to get some internet connectivity for us. So it’s a major challenge and it has affected all our MNOs. So we have four active submarine cables connecting to Ghana now which is giving us services. Three of the cables have lost 90% of internet connectivity traffic. And the last is totally down.

“…We have engaged all the submarine providers. There were some outages between Senegal and Cote D’Ivoire so we have investigated that and they are still investigating to understand what the problem is. Other countries are also affected.

“We are focusing on restoring service for now that is the most important thing then we can do an assessment later. I am sure within the shortest possible time we should be able to provide some answer and also hopefully, we will restore services,” he stated.

