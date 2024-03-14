The government has announced progress in addressing the aftermath of the Akosombo Dam spillage that displaced thousands of residents along the Lower Volta Basin six months ago.

Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, provided an update in Parliament, highlighting the establishment of an inter-ministerial committee chaired by the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President to coordinate the state’s response to bringing relief to the affected communities.

“The government recognises the effect of the Akosombo Dam spillage on communities and households and hence an inter-ministerial committee chaired by the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President has been constituted to provide a well-coordinated response by the state.

“Currently, state institutions are working to provide the necessary support to the affected communities. We are also going to collect background information that will inform government decisions on the resettlement of the affected communities.

The Works and Housing Minister also indicated that the government recognizes the significant impact of the resettlement on communities and households.

“The resettlement of the affected communities will have a significant social, economic, and cultural impact on the lives of individuals, households, and communities. Consequently, the government has initiated an exercise to fully understand the effect of resettling the affected communities on their livelihoods, assets, and culture.”

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor expressed disappointment with the government over the delay in the resettlement of victims of the Akosombo dam spillage.

“I feel sad listening to the minister, very sad. This is a disaster that affected in excess of 50,000 people. And as soon as this occurred a 13-member interministerial committee was set up chaired by the chief of staff and it’s been over six months.

“So for the minister to be saying that stakeholder consultations are still ongoing and they are trying to ascertain numbers, Mr Speaker the people need to be resettled [because] after six months no urgent step has been taken,” he said.

