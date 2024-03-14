The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore, has clarified that the party’s decision to fly drones during the 2024 general elections will be carried out across constituencies only in the Greater Accra Region.

Nii Ashie Moore, on Wednesday, March 13, announced a strategic move to deploy drones to monitor the 2024 general elections in the region.

The party aims to ensure the security of over two million votes for the party and reinforce monitoring mechanisms to prevent any potential irregularities.

However, the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Serebour Quaicoe, in a media interview expressed the EC’s opposition to the move by the NDC.

In an interview on the Citiuation Room on Citi TV, on Thursday, March 14, Mr Ashie Moore stated that the EC lacks the authority to prevent the Greater Accra Regional Office of the NDC from flying drones to monitor the elections.

“Let me put it on record that the EC doesn’t have that mandate, power, that right to say that one cannot use drones before, during and after elections in Ghana. There’s no single L. I that regulates that. We have written to the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, when they give us the approval, we are going to use the drones.”

Mr Ashie Moore explained that the decision was to protect the party’s votes.

He indicated that the national leadership of the party has no hand in the decision taken at the regional level, adding that they don’t need approval from the national leadership to carry out their plan.

“This is a regional plan and not a national thing. We plan to do within our remit, the 34 constituencies within the Greater Accra Region. This has nothing to do with our party constitution or manifesto. The national may want to do some inputs or some adjustments, we don’t need approval to do those things. All that we want to do is to protect our votes,” he clarified.

Asked about the reasons behind the decision to fly drones during the general elections, Mr Ashie Moore stated, “We realised a lot of anomalies during the last exercise [limited voter registration], so we decided that before, during and after 7th December elections we are going to use drones.”

