The Fiscal Policy Adviser, Oxfam Ghana, Dr Angela Azumah Alu, has called for a united effort among stakeholders to address gaps in the tax system.

During the Oxfam Tax Dialogue on Citi TV on Thursday, March 21, Dr Alu highlighted the importance of collaboration to ensure that the voices of citizens influence the government’s tax utilization.

The Fiscal Policy Adviser pointed out the diverse groups that Oxfam works with, emphasizing the need for broader cooperation to enable meaningful citizen participation and input.

“I would want to reiterate the point I made earlier about the need for better and greater collaboration. As Oxfam, we work with a number of different organizations, and one of the things that keep coming across with women, young people, people in rural communities, those affected by mining and others.

“You find out that there’s a need for greater collaborations, so that as citizens we are also able to participate, have our voices heard. I’m very happy about some of the things that are happening. There’s a need to collaborate further to plug the loopholes within the system, so we are moving together.”

Dr. Alu encouraged the media to persist in amplifying voices that contribute to societal advancement.

“I also reiterate the need for the media to continue to enhance all of these voices so that we can make greater progress as a nation,” she stated.

