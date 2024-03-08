Dr. Kwame Asah-Asante, a Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), has stated that Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is well-equipped to partner with John Mahama for the upcoming polls.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) officially confirmed Prof. Opoku-Agyemang as the running mate for the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, for the 2024 general elections on Thursday.

This marks Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s second consecutive term as the running mate, as she previously served in the same role during the 2020 elections.

Despite rumours about other potential candidates, including Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff to ex-President Mahama; economist Dr. Nii Moi Thompson; Member of Parliament for Asunafo, Eric Opoku; and retired Police Commissioner, Nathan Kofi Boakye, Mr. Mahama decided to retain the former Education Minister.

Last year in August, Dr. Asah-Asante stated that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang was a standout among potential running mates for Mr. Mahama, describing her as a valuable asset and someone who had extensive experience and the necessary skills to partner with Mr. Mahama.

In an Eyewitness News interview with Selorm Adonoo on Citi FM on Thursday, Dr. Asah-Asante said that the NDC had made an excellent selection.

“I think that it is the best selection that can come from the NDC. The woman has very impeccable records. The woman is fit for purpose. She has what it takes to partner with John Mahama to deliver the ticket come December 7, 2024,” he stated.

