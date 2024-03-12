Robert Hur, the lawyer who investigated Joe Biden’s handling of classified files, is facing questions in Congress over his final report

He tells a House committee that his assessment of Biden’s memory, which the report said had “significant limitations”, was both accurate and fair

Hur’s findings were published last month – he found Biden kept secret documents and stored them improperly but did not bring criminal charges

The report’s sections on Biden’s memory have been seized on by his critics, with Democrats and the White House accusing Hur of going beyond his remit. “My memory is fine,” Biden said

Democratic lawmakers have tried to show that Hur was right not to bring charges – but Republicans are suggesting Hur allowed Biden to get away with a crime

