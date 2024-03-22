The three striking teacher unions are requesting the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations to postpone their meeting with the National Labour Commission scheduled for today, March 22, to Monday, March 25.

These unions, comprising the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, initiated a nationwide strike on Wednesday, March 20.

They attribute their action to the government’s alleged reluctance to address their conditions of service.

Despite the National Labour Commission’s directive for the unions to halt the strike, it continues unabated.

The general secretary of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Herbert Arko Forson, explained to Citi News the unions’ reason for requesting the rescheduling of the meeting.

“We have responded to the invitation by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, indicating that they want to meet us so that we can have the discussion. Honestly, we can’t refuse to attend such meetings, but most of our leaders do not stay in Accra, so we would like to organize ourselves. Therefore, we are proposing rescheduling the meeting to Monday, March 25, so that we can honour the invitation and then proceed with the discussion as expected.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital