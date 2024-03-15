The management of the Tamale Teaching Hospital has appealed to the government and benevolent organizations to help put up a pediatric facility to provide quality health care for children.

According to the management of the facility, the current pediatric unit is congested and, therefore, cannot contain more patients.

The Deputy Director of Public Affairs of the hospital, Zuberu Aliu, in an interview with Citi News said, “If you look at the hospital, you know we are tertiary facility and so we have all the hospitals within the five regions referring their patients to us.

“And the difficulty is that if you come to the location, we have the paediatric emergency at one location. Then we have the paediatric ward at a different location and so because of the nature of the ward it really doesn’t provide the quality of healthcare that we want.

“It is on the basis of this that we are appealing to individuals and cooperate organizations to get us a dedicated complex. Really there is an issue of congestion because of the number of cases that we receive”.

