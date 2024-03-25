Dext Technology Limited, a prominent education technology company in Ghana, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Education, Winneba to enhance trainee teachers’ access to practical STEM tools.

Through this partnership, Dext Technology Limited and the University will collaborate to explore various opportunities, including direct supply of STEM tools to the Department of Basic Education, integration of the Dext Science Set in teaching at UEW, research in STEM pedagogy and strengthening industry-academia relations.

At the signing ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Education, Prof. Stephen Jobson Mitchual reiterated the need to adopt a more practical approach to teaching, especially at the tertiary level, “I think this partnership will really help us, it is about Ghana and its about Africa, it is about how we can train our students so that they become more conversant with some of these practical tools”, he added.

The leader of the Dext entourage, Mr. Charles Ofori Antipem who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the company praised the effort of both parties in making the signing of the MOU a reality. “We consider this partnership with the University of Education as a stepping stone to both the short-term and the long-term goals of improving STEM education in Ghana. Where else do we start than to train those who will be teaching the younger ones? We want to make sure that by the time students from here enter the classroom they are well equipped to deliver the kind of quality STEM education that we all pray for”, he added.

According to the 2022 UNESCO National Commission Country Report, only 12% of students choose to pursue science in Ghana with over 90% of schools not having well-equipped science laboratories. There is a significant and pressing issue regarding the lack of practical science education in Ghana. Students lack essential hands-on science experience, leading to a limited understanding of scientific concepts and a general disinterest in the subject.

The very first step to tackling this problem is to ensure that STEM teachers are equipped with the necessary skills and training to make them effective in the teaching of STEM subjects. By nurturing a generation of teachers conversant with practical STEM tools and proficient in 21st-century teaching techniques, the collective impact on the quality of STEM education in Ghana, particularly at the basic school level will be indisputable.

Through the partnership, the Dext Science Set, a portable toolbox that contains materials for basic science experiments and activities will be recognised by the University of Education, Winneba and adopted as a tool for training science teachers. This will offer trainee teachers the opportunity to experience hands-on science, shaping their teaching approaches when they assume their roles as STEM teachers in the near future.

Present at the sign in ceremony were Prof. Victor Antwi, Pro-vice Chancellor; Mrs. Wilhelmina Tete-Mensah, the University Registrar; and Prof. Sakina Acquah, Head of the Department of Basic Education. Representing Dext Technology Limited were Mr. Caleb Fugah, Director of Strategy and Marketing; Mr. Mawuli Amedofu, Head of Finance and Supply Chain; Mr. Christian Sackey-Acquah, Projects and Partnerships Manager; and Ms. Dorcas Abotsi.

About Dext Technology Limited

Dext Technology Limited is a company that designs, develops, manufactures and sells affordable tools for effective teaching and learning science technology engineering and mathematics (STEM) both in and out of the classroom.

About University of Education, Winneba (UEW)

University of Education, Winneba is a teacher-education institution dedicated to producing professional educators to spearhead a new national vision of education aimed at redirecting Ghana’s effort along the path of rapid economic and social development.