As part of efforts to help solve sanitation issues at Ejisu RC School, the Antwi Mensah and Family Foundation has commissioned a 15-seater toilet facility for the Junior High School, Primary and the KG including washrooms.

The facility comprises a common shower for the kindergarten as well as changing rooms for both male and female pupils in primary and the junior high school. The project which cost GH500,000 started in September 2022.

Situated in the heart of Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, with a population of about 1,200 pupils, this will be the first time the school will have access to a water closet toilet facility since its establishment more than 80 years ago.

Speaking to the media during a short ceremony to commission the projects, Dr.Kofi Antwi Mensah Co-Chairperson of the Foundation, and an old pupil of the school said the gesture was to give back to the school and address a present need of the school since they cannot leave the burden of education on the shoulders of government alone.

“The school had contributed to shaping the lives of a lot of people who are doing very well in their various endeavors. But it has been in a very deplorable state, so we decided to lead by example by constructing a modern toilet facility for the school,” he stated.

Mr. Antwi Mensah further emphasized that the resolve of his foundation to intervene was occasioned by the fact that the facilities in the school did not bode well for teaching and learning.

Maintenance culture

He emphasized that issues of maintenance culture has become a drawback in public project management. He said in order to protect the facilities to stand the test of time, they have hired caretakers who will collaborate with the school to manage them for a period.

He again promised that the Foundation will continue to support the school by upgrading the fence wall in the school as well as other facilities the school needs.

Mrs. Bernadette N. Votere Headmistress for Ejisu R/C model Primary school speaking to the media thanked the foundation for the gesture.

She highlighted the challenges facing the school which included inadequate computers to support ICT education as well as absence of library in the school.

Mr Owusu said the facility would serve the pupils of the school, adding that, he would work to ensure that it is properly maintained when completed.

