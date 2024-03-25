Dan Botwe, Chairman of the National Campaign for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has expressed dismay over some party members and executives from the Ashanti Region airing their grievances through the media instead of utilizing internal party structures.

Mr. Botwe contends that such actions not only undermine the unity of the party but also violate the NPP’s constitution.

His comments follow a recent petition by six elected Ashanti Regional executives of the party to the national leadership over the conduct of the Regional Chairman.

The executives in their petition claimed the Chairman’s alleged negligence of duty is adversely affecting the party’s progress in the region.

Speaking to Citi News during the inauguration of the party’s campaign team in the Ashanti Region, Dan Botwe stressed the importance of aggrieved party members utilizing internal structures to address their concerns.

“If you have a grievance talk to people to solve it, if you go to the radio station and discuss it what do you achieve by doing that? We’re in a contest with others and we have to send a message that we are disciplined and focused and it’s important that we apply all those things in resolving our problems,” he said.

Chief of Staff at the Presidency, Akosua Frema Osei Opare added that leading members of the NPP have intervened to resolve the issues within the party’s leadership in the Ashanti Region.

“I have noticed a lot of happenings, but I have noticed that it’s been resolved, as people have sat down and jaw jaw and have understood each other, there’s no problem. I’m strongly convinced that the conviction, and love for the party is so supreme that people were willing to put away all differences and rally together and put Ashanti forward to become the biggest contributor to the breaking the 8.”

The Ashanti regional chairman of NPP, Bernard Antwi Boasiako urged unity among the executives going into general elections.

“In our companies, offices sometimes we have some misunderstandings, but it doesn’t mean we are not united. NPP we are poised to unite and win the 2024 elections, winning is not negotiable, we are united ever. We are united as a strong party to break the 8, we cannot disappoint Ghanaians and the Ashanti region.”

——

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital