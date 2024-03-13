South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, and Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, have praised the recent visa waiver agreement between their countries, stating that it has led to a significant increase in air travel and trade volumes between Ghana and South Africa.

The agreement, which came into effect on November 1, 2023, allows citizens of both nations to stay in the host country for up to 90 days without a visa.

Speaking at the second session of the Bi-National Committee meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, President Ramaphosa expressed his satisfaction with the positive impact of the visa waiver on bilateral relations between the two countries.

He noted that the agreement has not only boosted tourism but also enhanced business-to-business links, educational and scientific exchanges, and people-to-people ties.

“We welcome to the second session of the Bi-national Commission between the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of Ghana, we welcome you with warm hearts. One of the recent highlights in our bilateral relations was the signing of the reciprocal visa exemption for ordinary passport holders for a period of 90 days per annum, which entered into force on the 1st of November 2023.

This has resulted in a considerable increase of travellers between our two countries, contributing not only to tourism, but towards enhancing business-to-business links, educational and scientific exchanges, and people-to-people ties as well.”

President Akufo-Addo repeated Ramaphosa’s sentiments, stating that the visa waiver has deepened Ghana’s relationship with South Africa. He emphasized the significance of their partnership and the potential it holds for both nations and their peoples.

The Bi-National Committee meeting, which brings together representatives from both countries, aims to strengthen cooperation and foster mutual respect between Ghana and South Africa.

“I come with warm greetings from the people and government of Ghana to you, your Excellency, Matamela, Cyril Ramaphosa, and the good people of the Republic of South Africa. As we gather at this Binational Commission meeting, I’m reminded of the profound significance of our partnership and the boundless potential it holds for our two nations and peoples.

“Our current deliberations mark yet another chapter in our shared commitment towards nurturing a relationship built on trust, cooperation, and mutual respect.

Under the Bi-national Committee arrangements, the two countries have also eliminated the visa barriers through the visa waiver agreement, which came into effect on the 1st of November 2023, to encourage people to engage with the two countries for business as well as tourism. And like you, Mr. President, I’m impressed by the increase in the number of exchanges that are taking place between our two countries.”

