President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared that Ghana has successfully weathered the storms of challenging economic times.

“If we are to take pride in being Ghanaian, there should be a consensus on the values we hold dear, and we should transmit them to every generation,” President Akufo-Addo affirmed, emphasizing the importance of preserving and passing on cherished national values.

Acknowledging the hardships faced by the nation in the economic sphere during the 67th Independence address in Koforidua, Eastern region, the President said, “Fellow Ghanaians, I know that we have gone through difficult economic circumstances, but it is clear that we have overcome the worst, and we should be looking forward to better times.

President Akufo-Addo also issued a cautionary note on the perils of unrestricted free speech while acknowledging the pivotal role it plays in a functioning democracy.

Emphasizing the importance of learning from both achievements and challenges, the President highlighted the necessity for greater tolerance of opposing views in Ghana ahead of the December elections.

“We still have a lot more to learn especially when it comes to the tolerance of opposing views. But we also know that we dare not relapse, as there are many examples of countries that have disintegrated into chaos as a result of disputed elections.

In recognizing the transformative role of technology in enhancing the electoral process’s transparency, the President also underscored the risks associated with the manipulation and dissemination of false information.

He acknowledged the dual nature of technology, serving as a useful tool while simultaneously posing challenges to the integrity of public opinion.

President Akufo-Addo, reflecting on the state of free speech and a robust media environment as integral components of a functioning democracy, expressed satisfaction with the progress made.

He stated, “When it comes to free speech and vigorous media as indicators of a working democracy, I believe we can say we are doing well. There is no danger of dissenting voices not being heard on any subject, even though we still have more work to do on elevating the quality of public discourse.