Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara has expressed admiration for Ghana’s role in leading African countries towards independence.

He made these remarks at an event commemorating Ghana’s 67th Independence Day in Koforidua, Eastern Region.

He lauded Ghana’s efforts in maintaining the honour and pride of its independence and recognized the shared history, friendship, and culture between Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

The event, under the theme “Our Democracy Our Pride,” was held at the newly inaugurated 5,000-seater Koforidua Youth Resource Center.

“What a beautiful celebration, bravo to all the Ghanaian people. On this special occasion, congratulations from the people of Cote D’Ivoire who are your brothers and sisters. It’s a great pleasure for me to be here today with you and the great people of Ghana. To experience once more the legendary hospitality of Ghana.

“Ghana and Cote D’Ivoire are bound not only by geography but also by history, friendship and culture. It’s a great joy for me to be sent here by my dear friend Nana [President Akufo-Addo] to celebrate Ghana and the citizens of this beautiful and wonderful country. Whose, since 1957 has shown the way to independence, dignity and pride. Congratulations on the period, it was indeed beautiful and outstanding.”

President Ouattara praised President Akufo-Addo’s leadership since 2016, despite global challenges.

“I would like to use this opportunity to commend you for your leadership and many achievements in Ghana despite the adverse challenges at the global level, with COVID-19, Ukraine-Russia war, obviously Gaza-Palestina,” he said.

He also lauded President Akufo-Addo’s exceptional performance during his term as ECOWAS President.

“I would like to commend you for your commitment towards regional integration shown during your tenure as President of ECOWAS. I must say you did an exceptional, outstanding job. And as the other heads of state know I wanted you to continue for many years.”

