Nikki Haley is suspending her presidential campaign, making Donald Trump the last Republican left in the race.

It comes after President Joe Biden and Trump swept the state primaries that were held on Super Tuesday, making a White House rematch between them even more likely.

Biden won Democratic nominating contests in 14 states – plus Iowa, where people voted by post – but lost in the territory American Samoa by 11 votes.

Meanwhile, Trump won 14 Republican contests – further cementing his strong overall lead over Haley, though she secured a surprise win in Vermont.

The two men looked ahead to their likely rematch by trading insults after their wins were confirmed.

Trump said the US would no longer have a country if his opponent won the election, while Biden accused him of being “driven by grievance” not the good of Americans.

Victorious candidates are being awarded delegates – of which they need a certain number to get their party’s official nod to run for president.

Immigration and the economy were the key issues for Republican voters questioned in CBS exit polls in Virginia and North Carolina.

