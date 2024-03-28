The Women’s Wing of the People’s National Convention (PNC) has pledged to secure victory in the forthcoming 2024 general elections.

Janet Nabla, the General Secretary of PNC, addressed journalists in Koforidua on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. She asserted that the PNC, as a third force, has the potential to transform the country’s fortunes with its established policies.

Nabla confidently declared their anticipated victory in the 2024 elections.

“It’s true that we’re winning hands down. Ghanaians are looking for a third force because the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have alternated power amongst themselves, and Ghanaians have realized that two political parties have not helped them. Ghanaians are looking for a change and that is the PNC. We are coming with full force,” she said.

“PNC, our policies being operated in the country, we have school feeding, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), GETFund, these are policies that ten PNC in 1999 campaigned about. Ghanaians are those benefitting from these initiatives. We’re coming with full force to be able to implement our programmes the way they are supposed to be implemented. If you pick my programme and you are implementing it, of course, you will have challenges. When we come, we will put more meat into the skeletons you are now looking at.”

The Women’s Wing of PNC has expressed its intention to nominate women for 40 percent of the Parliamentary seats across the 257 constituencies in the upcoming December 2024 general elections.

This initiative, known as Operation Get Women Parliamentarians, aims to enhance women’s participation in broader decision-making processes and fortify the country’s multiparty system.

