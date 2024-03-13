Over 21,000 youth are being trained by the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) and CSIR-BRRI in specialized skills under the Youth In Brick Production and Construction module of the Agency.

The trainees will be taken through a meticulously designed training module to impart knowledge and skills that they need to succeed in the field of burnt brick making and construction.

Addressing the selected trainees in Kumasi, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of YEA, Kofi Baah Agyepong said the YEA has been planning the programme since August last year when people questioned YEA’s scale of ambition. He said YEA’s scale of ambition is embedded in their skills training and job creation drive.

According to him, some people thought the YEA system could not carry too many big plans but currently, the YEA is training 10,000 youth in ten field areas including; Masonry, carpentry, Tiling, POP, glazing works, general electricals, plumbing, beauty care, hairdressing and auto works.

The Youth In Brick Production and Construction, he said, which is a collaborative programme between the YEA and CSIR-BRRI will train and equip the youth to acquire specialized skills that will help change the construction industry of the country.

“By the end of the year, a total of 21,000 youth would have been trained and equipped not only to provide bread and butter for their families but also contribute to national development,” he said.

He lamented that the unemployment situation in Ghana is serious, describing the unemployment situation in the country as a national security threat.

He averred that the government through the YEA has done a lot and will continue to do a lot in creating job opportunities as they currently have over 200,000 young men and women on their database looking for various jobs.

The YEA boss lauded the efforts by the government in supporting the YEA to achieve its aims and objectives and indicated that the YEA is backed by a government that sees youth unemployment as a major concern to national development and provides the YEA with the necessary support even at trying times.

He said: “We see the future not as something out of our control but as something we can shape through concerted and collective efforts.”

Kofi Baah Agyepong urged the trainees to be proud of the opportunities that the government, through the YEA is giving them and see that as a major milestone in their growth and development.

He said studies have shown that the building industry is unable to employ the majority of the Ghanaian youth because they lack modern artisanal skills, hence the influx of artisans from neighbouring countries like Togo whose skills are needed by contractors and estate developers.

He charged the trainees to be professionals, and do away with the attitude of abandoning work for funerals and other social events; stressing that YEA initiates the Youth In Brick Production and Construction program to bridge the skills gap and improve professionalism in the building industry.

He also revealed that the trainees will be given monthly stipends of GH¢500 during the training.

CSIR-BRRI

The Forestry Research Institute Director, Prof Daniel Ofori said the mandate of CSIR-BRRI is to generate and apply innovative technology for socioeconomic development in areas of Agriculture, environment, public health, industry, and social science and as far as the program is concerned, they are to undertake research in all aspect of building and road design and construction with the view of ensuring efficiency, safety, economic and to develop construction materials from local sources for increased utilization in construction.

With these, he noted that the Institute will offer the trainees the development of materials from local sources such as in brick construction among others.

Prof Daniel Ofori described the program as a transformative training that will equip the youth to thrive in the building and construction industry.

He also touched on the growing climate change and the importance of using local materials in construction to mitigate climate change effects.

He said, by harnessing our natural resources, we reduce dependence on imported materials and create opportunities for local industry to grow amid the use of eco-friendly materials, and innovative building practices. “Let us remain steadfast in our commitment to promoting the use of local materials to productive change,” he advised.

The Training

The Training Coordinator, Dr Joe Danquah said over the next eight (8) weeks, the trainees together with their facilitators will embark on a journey of learning, growth and various opportunities.

He noted that the training module was meticulously designed to equip participants with the knowledge, skills and resources, that they need to succeed in the field of burnt brick making and construction.

Dr Joe Danquah said Ghana continues to rely on cement-based products for building and construction because the materials for artisans are always within reach which cannot be said of the local materials such as burnt bricks and others.

He said the Youth In Brick Production and Construction is novel in delivering a complete master Cash man in burnt brick production and laying as he indicated that the trainees will be taken through factory mode production and construction, engage in a comprehensive curriculum with facilitators guiding participants through hands-on practical sessions, incite engagements for them to gain invaluable insights to enable them to excel in their chosen field.

He charged the beneficiaries to thrive and unlock their potential as they pursue their career with passion, determination and a strong sense of support.

