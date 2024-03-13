The Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has emphasized the need for Ghana to have Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in leadership, citing his willingness to listen to the concerns of the people as a crucial quality.

In comparison to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress and former President, John Dramani Mahama, who was once known for declaring himself a “dead goat,” Ahiagbah highlighted Dr. Bawumia’s receptiveness to the issues that matter to the citizens.

Ahiagbah questioned whether Mahama still suffers from the “dead goat syndrome” and emphasized the importance of having a leader who is responsive to the aspirations of Ghanaians.

Ahiagbah, in a social media post on X on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, urged electorates to consider Dr Bawumia as the candidate for Ghana’s future, emphasizing that he does not possess the aforementioned syndrome attributed to Mahama.

“Is Mahama still suffering the dead goat syndrome? Is Mahama still a dead goat as he was in 2016? NDC must answer! Ghana needs Bawumia because he does not have dead goat syndrome, which means he will be responsive to the aspirations of Ghanaians. Vote Bawumia for Ghana’s next chapter… ”

