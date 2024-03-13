Ghana’s hopes of winning another medal in swimming at the 13th African Games have been dealt a huge blow after the men’s 4x100m medley relay team pulled out of the final.

The team, comprising Abeiku Jackson, Kow Jackson, Harry Stacey and Niklas Yeboah will not be competing in the final after taking a unanimous decision to pull out due to reasons which have not yet been made public.

The team finished fourth in the heat with a time of 4:04.98, behind Egypt, South Africa and Algeria.

Harry Stacey and Joselle Mensah will, however, be competing in the 50m freestyle competitions.

Team Ghana has two medals in swimming so far at the championships; both of which were all won by Abeiku Jackson.