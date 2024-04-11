The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has boldly stated that he will not protect his appointees who indulge in corrupt activities if he is elected president in the upcoming December polls.

Mr. Mahama, in an engagement with members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), charged Ghanaians to demand accountability from their leaders for the taxes they pay and intimated that he will establish an independent valuation office to ensure sole sourcing and procurement infractions are not committed if he wins the general elections.

“One of the reasons why you are suffering in terms of imposition of revenue and taxes is because of the expenditure side. If the government is raising the money and misusing it through sole sourcing, procurement and so forth, it is your taxpayers’ money that is being wasted and so we must take an interest in that and that is why I have suggested that we are going to have an independent valuation office and any sole sourcing contract must go for value-for-money audit to make sure that it has not been inflated.”

“Aside from that, we must make sure that we cut down on corruption and allow the anti-corruption institutions to work.

“If people have taken advantage of the country, they must be dealt with, and that is why I said when I come into the office and I am swearing in the ministers, I will caution them, and if they don’t listen and do not do their work well and EOCO or OSP come after you, I am not a clearing agent and I won’t interfere and I will let them do their work,” Mr Mahama said.

