President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has swapped the Upper East and Upper West regional ministers.

In a statement signed by the Communications Director at the Presidency Eugene Arhin, the Upper East Regional Minister, Hon. Stephen Yakubu, will assume the role of Upper West Regional Minister.

Similarly, the Upper West Regional Minister, Hafiz Bin Salih, will become the new Upper East Regional Minister with immediate effect

These changes are part of President Akufo-Addo’s ongoing efforts to ensure effective governance across the country, and has tasked the Ministers to work tirelessly to promote the welfare and development of the people of the Upper West and Upper East regions, respectively.