The Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has challenged religious stereotypes by asserting that Ghana will prosper under the leadership of a Muslim President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

This statement comes in response to comments made by independent presidential aspirant, Alan Kyerematen, who urged Ghanaians to elect a Christian leader.

Speaking to congregants of the Church of Pentecost Dr Wyatt Assembly over the weekend, Mr Kyerematen emphasized the importance of choosing a Christian leader in a predominantly Christian nation.

However, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, during a sod cutting for the construction of a 4-storey, 200-bed capacity hostel for Trinity Theological Seminary by Dr Bawumia on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, refuted this notion and expressed confidence in Dr Bawumia’s leadership abilities regardless of his religious beliefs.

Highlighting the unity and pride of the Christian community in this accomplishment, Rev. Ntim Fordjour emphasized that God can work through individuals of any faith to bring prosperity and fulfilment to the country.

He commended Dr Bawumia’s leadership and reiterated that the current project is a demonstration of God’s impartiality and ability to use anyone to fulfil His will.

“Today is a dream come true but it is significant to know that this dream will come true under the direction and benevolence and kindness and thoughtfulness of Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Muslim Vice president. It took him under his direction for God to use him to bring this promise to fulfilment and to bring this joy to the hearts of the Christian community.

“This institution is one of the greatest institutions beyond the shores and confines of this continent and it is a great pride of a Christian community and I stress again, God used a Muslim Vice President to bring this dream to pass.

“This project is significant beyond just a place of abode for our pastors and our clergymen and women but far more beyond that it is a demonstration of the fact that God is no respecter of persons and he can use anyone he so chooses to anoint to bring to pass his will for his people and to bring prosperity for his country. ”

